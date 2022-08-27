Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $14.04 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,578 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $14,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 270,684 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,240,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,751 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 102.7% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 87,985 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,890,000 after buying an additional 44,583 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 172,923 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $15,506,000 after buying an additional 12,433 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $63.26 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.78 and its 200-day moving average is $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

