Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $18.08 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,098 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 3.1% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 5.5% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

