Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $15,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth about $788,094,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,949 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 975.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,949 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,388,000 after purchasing an additional 466,141 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter worth about $59,004,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.22.

SRE stock opened at $166.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $173.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.12.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

