Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,157 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 10,223 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $16,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $462,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 928 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wolfe Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

