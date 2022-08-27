Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,811 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $11,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cheuvreux cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

SNY stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40. The firm has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.48. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

