Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,620 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,620 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LIN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.60.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $286.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.37 and its 200-day moving average is $303.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $265.12 and a 52 week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Linde’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

