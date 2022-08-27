Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 23,002 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,002 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $6,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Allegion by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 3,825.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 31,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.22.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $97.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $93.05 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.23 and a 200 day moving average of $108.38.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.68 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. Allegion’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,876.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $240,950.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,876.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

