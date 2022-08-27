Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,607 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $214.64 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

