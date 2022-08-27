Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of PriceSmart as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 6.6% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in PriceSmart by 274.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,000 after acquiring an additional 155,658 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PriceSmart by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in PriceSmart by 20.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PriceSmart by 175.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 65,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $770,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 689,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,099,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $770,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 689,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,099,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 13,200 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $962,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 677,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,420,503.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,719 shares of company stock worth $4,973,263. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $64.57 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.14 and a 52 week high of $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.77 and its 200-day moving average is $73.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.70.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

