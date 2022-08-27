Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 819,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen increased their price target on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Albemarle to $294.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.05.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $288.16 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $298.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 129.80, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.95.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

