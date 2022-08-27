Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 256.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,515 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $137.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.00. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $119.11 and a one year high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

