Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of West Fraser Timber worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 42.9% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 684.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $94.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $102.96.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.07 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFG. TD Securities lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

