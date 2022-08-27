Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 158,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.41.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

