Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $7.12 Million Investment in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.29% of PriceSmart at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in PriceSmart by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after purchasing an additional 155,658 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PriceSmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in PriceSmart by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PriceSmart by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 65,984 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

PriceSmart stock opened at $64.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.70. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $63.14 and a one year high of $88.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.82.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $659,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 616,033 shares in the company, valued at $40,615,055.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $659,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 616,033 shares in the company, valued at $40,615,055.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $47,978.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,639.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,719 shares of company stock worth $4,973,263. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

