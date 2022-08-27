Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 3,866 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $518,891,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,598,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,872 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13,021.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,112,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,310,000 after acquiring an additional 693,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $104.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.18. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.06 and a one year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.73.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

