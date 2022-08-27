Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 684 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of STAG Industrial worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,700,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,520,000 after acquiring an additional 44,316 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 65,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $31.97 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.06%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

