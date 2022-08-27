Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $196.35 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.20.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

