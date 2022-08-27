Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 20,366 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,366 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 22,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $115.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.16 and its 200 day moving average is $119.53. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.