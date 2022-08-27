Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 34,300 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 34,300 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 589.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

Corning Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:GLW opened at $34.64 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

