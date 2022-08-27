Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $240.42 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.