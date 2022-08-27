Orca (ORCA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.32 Million

Orca (ORCA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last seven days, Orca has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Orca has a market cap of $16.75 million and $3.32 million worth of Orca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orca coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00003954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001679 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00829392 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Orca Coin Profile
Orca’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,169,413 coins. Orca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Orca Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Orca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.