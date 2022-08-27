Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.19

Shares of Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.19 and traded as low as $1.70. Orrön Energy AB (publ) shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNDNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Orrön Energy AB (publ) from SEK 378 to SEK 407 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Orrön Energy AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 400 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.33.

Get Orrön Energy AB (publ) alerts:

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Stock Up 17.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.00.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Company Profile

Orrön Energy AB (publ) operates as an independent renewable energy company. It has wind and hydro assets in the Nordics. The company was formerly known as Lundin Energy AB (publ) and changed its name to Orrön Energy AB (publ) in July 2022. Orrön Energy AB (publ) was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orrön Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrön Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.