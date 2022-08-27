OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.02-$6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

Shares of OSIS opened at $87.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $76.09 and a twelve month high of $103.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.22 and a 200-day moving average of $85.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 12.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,868,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

