Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Oxford Instruments Stock Performance

OXINF stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.75. Oxford Instruments has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $37.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on OXINF. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through e Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare.

