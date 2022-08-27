Oxygen (OXY) Price Reaches $0.0518 on Major Exchanges

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $251,309.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for about $0.0518 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007385 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 36,194,894 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

