PAC Protocol (PAC) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. Over the last week, PAC Protocol has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.97 million and $38,546.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001969 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 17,069,797,738 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial.

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

