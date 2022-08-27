Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM) Trading Up 0.9%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.34 and last traded at $22.34. 1,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.