Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ) Trading Down 1.8%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.32 and last traded at $21.32. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,568 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.