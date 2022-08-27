Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 1,108,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 922,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Paladin Energy Trading Down 4.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 22.97, a current ratio of 25.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Paladin Energy Company Profile

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

