Pangolin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $279,445.00 (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a total market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $279,445.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00828747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,491,696 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

