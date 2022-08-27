Pangolin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $279,445.00 (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a total market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $279,445.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001676 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002192 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00828747 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Pangolin
Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,491,696 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.
Pangolin Coin Trading
