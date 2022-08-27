Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Major Shareholder Mvm Partners Llp Sells 17,876 Shares

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 17,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $331,421.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,069,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,848,826.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mvm Partners Llp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 110,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,238,500.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 50,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $976,000.00.

Paragon 28 Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE FNA opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.66. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31.

Institutional Trading of Paragon 28

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNA. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,563,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on FNA shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

