Paralink Network Reaches One Day Volume of $48,056.00 (PARA)

Paralink Network (PARA) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Paralink Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Paralink Network has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Paralink Network has a total market capitalization of $407,708.28 and $48,056.00 worth of Paralink Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Paralink Network alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00025214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00260238 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001009 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000932 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Paralink Network Profile

Paralink Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Paralink Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 330,266,217 coins. Paralink Network’s official Twitter account is @ParalinkNetwork.

Buying and Selling Paralink Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ParanoiaCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm, the same one used by Litecoin. Users can mine this currency using any Scrypt ASIC. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paralink Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paralink Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paralink Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paralink Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paralink Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.