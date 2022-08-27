Pascal (PASC) Price Hits $0.0081 on Exchanges

Pascal (PASC) traded up 72.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Pascal has a total market cap of $305,877.42 and $39.00 worth of Pascal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pascal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pascal has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001665 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,208.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.
Pascal Profile
PASC is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2016. Pascal’s total supply is 37,840,075 coins. The official website for Pascal is www.pascalcoin.org. The Reddit community for Pascal is /r/pascalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pascal’s official Twitter account is @PascalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Pascal Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pascal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pascal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pascal using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Pascal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pascal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.