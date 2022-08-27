Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800,000 shares, an increase of 386.0% from the July 31st total of 164,600 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 480,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Pasithea Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KTTA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. 192,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,220. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. Pasithea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $8.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pasithea Therapeutics
In other news, major shareholder Eric Shahinian purchased 155,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $188,485.33. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,611,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,708.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Eric Shahinian purchased 155,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $188,485.33. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,611,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,708.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Avi Geller purchased 54,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $71,037.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54,644 shares in the company, valued at $71,037.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Pasithea Therapeutics
Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pasithea Therapeutics (KTTA)
