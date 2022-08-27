Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.

Pathward Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years. Pathward Financial has a payout ratio of 3.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pathward Financial to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $33.99 on Friday. Pathward Financial has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $65.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average of $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $987.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $126.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pathward Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other Pathward Financial news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $41,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,850 shares in the company, valued at $533,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles C. Ingram bought 1,250 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,812.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 22,026 shares in the company, valued at $754,390.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $41,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,250 shares of company stock worth $436,228 and sold 2,750 shares worth $103,725. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Pathward Financial in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pathward Financial in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pathward Financial in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

