Paycoin (PCI) Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Paycoin has a market cap of $82.26 million and $257,712.00 worth of Paycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Paycoin has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Paycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001583 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Paycoin Profile

Paycoin (CRYPTO:PCI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Paycoin’s total supply is 3,941,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,099,284 coins. Paycoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Paycoin is www.talkxpy.com. The official website for Paycoin is www.paycoin.com.

Paycoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycoin is an SHA256 cryptocurrency that switched from Proof of Work to Proof of Stake. XPY can be sent internationally almost instantly and with low fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

