PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by King Wealth

King Wealth cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. King Wealth’s holdings in PayPal were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on PayPal to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.84.

PayPal stock traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,286,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,485,566. The company has a market capitalization of $107.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $296.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

