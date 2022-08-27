PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Short Interest Up 5,600.0% in August

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 5,600.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
PCCW Price Performance
PCCWY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.12. 548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,093. PCCW has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47.
PCCW Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.
About PCCW
PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.
