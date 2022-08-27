PEAKDEFI Market Cap Hits $15.27 Million (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $15.27 million and $68,892.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi.

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

