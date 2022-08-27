Peanut (NUX) Reaches Market Cap of $117,314.07

Peanut (NUX) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last week, Peanut has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One Peanut coin can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Peanut has a market cap of $117,314.07 and approximately $116,502.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004003 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00128318 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032449 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00087071 BTC.

About Peanut

NUX is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade.

Peanut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

