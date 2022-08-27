Penguin Finance Price Reaches $0.0236 (PEFI)

Penguin Finance (PEFI) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. Penguin Finance has a total market capitalization of $360,321.00 and approximately $10,677.00 worth of Penguin Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penguin Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Penguin Finance has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.51 or 0.00819473 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00017172 BTC.

About Penguin Finance

Penguin Finance’s total supply is 15,264,810 coins. Penguin Finance’s official Twitter account is @penguin_defi.

Buying and Selling Penguin Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penguin Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penguin Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penguin Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

