Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 35,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 1.1% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $391,811,000 after buying an additional 5,543,237 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,497,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after buying an additional 2,365,880 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,331,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,647,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,214,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,294 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. Truist Financial increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,810,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,684,536. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

