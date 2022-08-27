Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VALE. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 18,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of VALE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 31,872,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,188,262. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $21.29.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.3907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VALE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.21.

About Vale

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

