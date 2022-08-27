Peony Price Down 37.5% Over Last 7 Days (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, Peony has traded down 37.5% against the US dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. Peony has a total market capitalization of $6.23 million and $314.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00030300 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 327,097,554 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io.

Peony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

