PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,810,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,539 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.7% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of PepsiCo worth $805,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 140,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,453,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,613,000 after buying an additional 28,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Resources LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $4.23 on Friday, reaching $175.04. 5,246,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,178,591. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.03 and its 200-day moving average is $170.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

