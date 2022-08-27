PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $2.66

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 2.657 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.34.

PetroChina has a payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PetroChina to earn $9.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Get PetroChina alerts:

PetroChina Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PetroChina stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average is $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PetroChina has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $57.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of PetroChina

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTR shares. StockNews.com lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 427.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in PetroChina by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PetroChina by 13,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 87,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PetroChina by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in PetroChina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $814,000.

About PetroChina

(Get Rating)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.