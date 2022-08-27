Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Cut to “Hold” at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cheuvreux currently has GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on POFCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Petrofac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.33.

Petrofac Stock Performance

Petrofac stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. Petrofac has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

