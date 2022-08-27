Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Short Interest Up 420.5% in August

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, a growth of 420.5% from the July 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 882,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Petros Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Petros Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Petros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Petros Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTPI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. 132,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.10. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.