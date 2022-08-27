Phore Market Cap Hits $202,831.68 (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $202,831.68 and $1,157.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phore has traded down 44.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008789 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000782 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,722,683 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official website is phore.io. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

