Phuture (PHTR) Hits One Day Volume of $10,874.00

Phuture (PHTR) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Phuture has a market capitalization of $600,622.55 and approximately $10,874.00 worth of Phuture was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phuture has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Phuture coin can now be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00830879 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Phuture Coin Profile
Phuture’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,641,918 coins. Phuture’s official Twitter account is @phuturedao.
Phuture Coin Trading
