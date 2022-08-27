Phuture (PHTR) Hits One Day Volume of $10,874.00

Phuture (PHTR) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Phuture has a market capitalization of $600,622.55 and approximately $10,874.00 worth of Phuture was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phuture has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Phuture coin can now be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phuture alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00830879 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Phuture Coin Profile

Phuture’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,641,918 coins. Phuture’s official Twitter account is @phuturedao.

Phuture Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phuture directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phuture should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phuture using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phuture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phuture and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.